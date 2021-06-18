Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells 3,350 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total transaction of $1,173,639.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,383.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ryan Azus sold 4,552 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.77, for a total transaction of $1,646,777.04.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total transaction of $1,997,562.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $372.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

