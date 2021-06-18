Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IDHC stock opened at GBX 1.16 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. Integrated Diagnostics has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

