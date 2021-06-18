Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,409,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,645,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 620,000 shares of company stock worth $44,123,200 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.