InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

