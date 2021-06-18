Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICP. Barclays increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,929.25 ($25.21).

ICP stock traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,115 ($27.63). The stock had a trading volume of 922,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,855. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,095.32. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

