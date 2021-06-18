International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 200.30 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.58. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 277.90 ($3.63).

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

