Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.36

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.36 and last traded at C$16.33, with a volume of 68654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

