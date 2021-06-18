Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 205,400 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 372,667 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPI opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.13. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

