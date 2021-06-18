Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 27,494 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $15.20.

Several research firms recently commented on IVA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

