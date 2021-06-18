Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 12,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 27,494 shares.The stock last traded at $14.55 and had previously closed at $15.20.
Several research firms recently commented on IVA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
