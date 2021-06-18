Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

