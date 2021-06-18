Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for loanDepot (LDI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) in the last few weeks:

6/16/2021 – loanDepot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/9/2021 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

6/3/2021 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/28/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – loanDepot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/18/2021 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/11/2021 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

5/4/2021 – loanDepot had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – loanDepot had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/21/2021 – loanDepot was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

