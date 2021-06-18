Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research cut shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IVSBF stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.80.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

