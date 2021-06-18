Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,562 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,286% compared to the average volume of 257 put options.
APP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,145. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.62.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 over the last 90 days.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.