Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,562 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,286% compared to the average volume of 257 put options.

APP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,145. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $88.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.62.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 over the last 90 days.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

