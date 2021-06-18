Investors Buy Large Volume of uniQure Put Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,068 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,576% compared to the average daily volume of 87 put options.

QURE traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $874,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $28,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

