Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Invinity Energy Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

IVVGF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.