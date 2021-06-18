Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

