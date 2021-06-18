IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. IONChain has a total market cap of $209,608.63 and approximately $3,487.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00734538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00083287 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

