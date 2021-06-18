Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Frederick T. Muto Sells 15,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IONS opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.