Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.05.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

