IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IQE plc (LON:IQE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 50.40 ($0.66). IQE shares last traded at GBX 49.60 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,089,126 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.99. The firm has a market cap of £397.04 million and a PE ratio of -127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

