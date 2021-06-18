iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.58.

IQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 6,549,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

