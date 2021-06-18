iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

AOR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.24. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.69 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

