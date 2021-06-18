iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWF. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

ACWF opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $38.76.

