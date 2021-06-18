iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 6.84% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $121,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,439. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

