iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.55. 2,011,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,750,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

