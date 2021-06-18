iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.06. 188,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,171. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

