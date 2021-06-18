iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

