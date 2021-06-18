iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 118,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 202,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

