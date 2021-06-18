Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in May

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,932,100 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 3,123,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Italgas stock remained flat at $$5.80 during trading on Friday. Italgas has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Italgas in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Italgas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

