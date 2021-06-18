Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Up 27.6% in May

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 13th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Itaú Corpbanca stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

