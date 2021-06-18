Itaú Unibanco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 60,488 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,048% compared to the average daily volume of 5,267 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,607,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.