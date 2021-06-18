Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 612,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 512,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 1,446,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,203. The company has a market capitalization of $308.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Iteris will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

