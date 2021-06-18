ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ITM Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 375.40 ($4.90) on Monday. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In related news, insider Andy Allen bought 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

