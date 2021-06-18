ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.