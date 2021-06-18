ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ITMPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITM Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITM Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $5.28 on Monday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

