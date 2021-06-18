J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Short Interest Update

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J. Alexander’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in J. Alexander’s in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J. Alexander’s by 8.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

JAX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 39,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.95 million, a P/E ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.52. J. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

