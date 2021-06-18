J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,799. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

