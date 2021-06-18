Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.12.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.03. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

