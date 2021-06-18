JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $407,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 194,943 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,370.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in JD.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

