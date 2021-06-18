Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €103.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €108.53 ($127.69).

FRA SY1 opened at €113.85 ($133.94) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day moving average is €108.64.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

