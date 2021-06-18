Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 10,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,658. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.