Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.21. 60,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.21. The company has a market cap of $429.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

