Joseph C. Seiler Sells 2,000 Shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00.
NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $109.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.