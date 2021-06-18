JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-663 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. 28,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09. JOYY has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

