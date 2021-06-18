JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €106.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.14 ($117.82).

DG stock opened at €96.24 ($113.22) on Tuesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is €92.63.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

