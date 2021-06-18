JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 80

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

MTO stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 69.90 ($0.91). 11,629,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.25. The firm has a market cap of £996.47 million and a PE ratio of -99.86. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.90 ($1.32).

In other Mitie Group news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.