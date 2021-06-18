JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $90,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE GCP opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

