JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 487,579 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 162.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $75,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

