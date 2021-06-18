JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 5,350

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,749.07 ($62.05).

Shares of WIZZ stock traded up GBX 95 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,932 ($64.44). The stock had a trading volume of 381,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,758.14. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

