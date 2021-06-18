JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 760 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $86,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 6.1% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 79.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 33,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $361.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

